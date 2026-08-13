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MHHCC Alien Story Time

MHHCC Alien Story Time

On Friday, August 21 at 10:30am, be swept out of this world as we celebrate the anniversary of the alien encounter at Kelly in 1955! Join the Museum and the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library for this special Alien Storytime and craft activity.

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4270
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org/
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
310 E. 9th Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4270
info@museumsofhopkinsville.org
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org