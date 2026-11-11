MHHCC bell hooks Book Club

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, Hoptown Chronicle, the Christian County Literacy Council, and the bell hooks Legacy Group invite you to the next gathering of the bell hooks Book Club, an informal group who will come together in conversation of Hopkinsville native bell hooks and her extensive work. The next gathering will be Monday, Nov. 16 at 6pm at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.

The group will continue its discussion of bell hooks’s 2001 book Salvation: Black People and Love. Writer, cultural critic, feminist icon, and Hopkinsville native bell hooks makes an urgent call for a cultural return to a love ethic as she explores the legacy of slavery, Black masculinity, the crisis of self-love, and a return to a beloved community.

The group will discuss Chapter 7, “Cherishing Single Mothers.” Discussions will continue with subsequent chapters on the third Monday of each month.

Copies of Salvation are available in The Vault by Planters Bank Museum Shop, online through our Shopify store, to check out from the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, or from your favorite bookseller.

The bell hooks Legacy Group is a grassroots alliance that nurtures the meaning and impact of the writer’s stories, essays and poems in her hometown, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where she began life as Gloria Jean Watkins. Follow bellhookslegacygroup on Instagram for more information.

For more information, contact the Museums at 270-887-4270, or visit us in person at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.

