MHHCC bell hooks Book Club

The bell hooks Legacy Group and the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County continue to celebrate the life and work of Hopkinsville native bell hooks with a book discussion on Monday, May 18 at 6pm in the bell hooks Legacy Room at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.

The bell hooks Book Club is an informal group who will come together in conversation of Hopkinsville native bell hooks and her extensive work. All are welcome to join the discussion.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville and writing under the pen name bell hooks, this remarkable woman published 40 books in her lifetime. The cultural critic, educator, and theorist is best known for her writings on feminism, race, and class, but she also wrote children’s books and books about love, spirituality, and healthy relationships.

This month, the group will continue Salvation with Chapter 2: we wear the mask. Discussions will continue with additional books or chapters on the third Monday of each month.

Writer, cultural critic, feminist icon, and Hopkinsville native bell hooks explores what causes a polarized society and how to heal divisions. This New York Times bestselling book offers the truth about love in an expansive context and gives inspiration to help us instill caring, compassion, and strength in all our interactions. Copies of Salvation are available in The Vault by Planters Bank Museum Shop, online through our Shopify store, to check out from the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, or from your favorite bookseller.

For more information, contact the Museums at 270-887-4270 or visit us in person at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.

