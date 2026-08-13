MHHCC Gant Gaither Art Workshop
MHHCC Gant Gaither Art Workshop
On Saturday, August 22 at 11:00am, show off your creativity with our Gant Gaither Art Workshop. Hopkinsville native and artist Gant Gaither created art that featured whimsical animals – often in human situations. Develop your own animal main character and story using Gaither’s work as inspiration. This activity will happen alongside the Art Loop hosted by the Hopkinsville Art Guild.
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4270
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
310 E. 9th StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4270
info@museumsofhopkinsville.org