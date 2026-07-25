MHHCC Hotel Latham Remembered

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County is hosting a special event Hotel Latham Remembered on Tuesday, August 4th at 6pm at The Crusty Pig. The event features a program about the history of Hopkinsville’s finest hotel and a pizza buffet.

Built in 1894 on the site now home to The Crusty Pig, the Hotel Latham named for and heavily financed by Hopkinsville native and benefactor John C. Latham, Jr. The hotel was an architectural masterpiece that welcomed guests like Theodore Roosevelt, Ethel Barrymore, and John Philip Sousa and his band. Noted for its elegant dining room, the hotel served as the cultural center for much of the community. The hotel burned in a dramatic fire on August 4, 1940.

Join Alissa Keller, Museum Director, for a program about the iconic business’s impact on the community featuring historic photographs and video of the hotel. The program will be catered with a classic Crusty Pig buffet that includes salad, 5 different pizzas, and gelato for dessert.

Tickets to attend are $20 for Museum Members and $25 for potential Museum Members. Register online HERE or visit the Pennyroyal Area Museum.

For more information, visit our website or give us a call at 270-887-4270.

