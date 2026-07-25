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MHHCC Living Legacies: The Humphries Family Speaks

MHHCC Living Legacies: The Humphries Family Speaks

A conversation with the Humphries Family… come enjoy storytelling and reflection celebrating family bonds, shared history, and the legacy of love that carries the spirit of the 8th of August forward.

Reception at 5:30pm. Program at 6:00pm.

Free event.

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4270
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org/
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
310 E. 9th Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4270
info@museumsofhopkinsville.org
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org