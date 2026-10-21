MHHCC Morbid and Macabre Tipsy Tour

Join the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County for a night on the town Saturday, October 24 at 5 p.m. for a special Morbid & Macabre Downtown Tipsy Tour.

This walking tour will begin at the Pennyroyal Area Museum and visit three of Hopkinsville’s downtown establishments as we stroll, eat, and drink our way through some of Hopkinsville’s darkest stories of murder, crime, mystery, and scandal.

This program is limited to guests 21 years and over. A special alcoholic beverage will be included from The Crusty Pig and The Mixer, and a charcuterie cup will come from the Book & Bottle Shop. Mocktail options are also available.

The tour will last about 2 hours, cover approximately 1-1.5 miles, and will end at Hopkinsville Brewing Company on Fifth Street. Tickets are $40.00 per person and Museum Members receive a $5.00 discount.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pennyroyal Area Museum or online through Shopify.

