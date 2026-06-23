MHHCC Preserving the Past in Pioneer Cemetery
MHHCC Preserving the Past in Pioneer Cemetery
Museums of Historical Hopkinsville-Christian Co. will join us for this cemetery clean up project. Cleaning materials provided. Participants should bring drinking water and dress comfortably for working outside. For ages 13 and older
Pioneer Cemetery
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4270
Pioneer Cemetery
Off W. 13th StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky