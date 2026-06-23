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MHHCC Preserving the Past in Pioneer Cemetery

MHHCC Preserving the Past in Pioneer Cemetery

Museums of Historical Hopkinsville-Christian Co. will join us for this cemetery clean up project. Cleaning materials provided. Participants should bring drinking water and dress comfortably for working outside. For ages 13 and older

Pioneer Cemetery
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4270
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org/
Pioneer Cemetery
Off W. 13th Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky