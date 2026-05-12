MHHCC Quilt Show and Tell

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County invites you to our upcoming Quilt Show at the Pennyroyal Area Museum. The show opens on Tuesday, April 21 and will be on display through Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The exhibition features 16 quilts and decorative quilt tops from the museum’s collection. Each one is a beautiful, handcrafted work of art and represents hours of time and dedication. With quilts ranging from the 1860s into the 1970s, this show provides a wide variety of quilting styles and technique in this rich American textile tradition.

Have a quilt you’d like to share? Bring it to the Pennyroyal Area Museum on Saturday, May 16. We invite quiltmakers and quilt owners to bring one of their favorite pieces and to share its story while visitors browse. Quilts will be displayed for one day only. Free admission to all who bring a quilt to show.

