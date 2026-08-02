MHHCC Supper Club: Greek Cuisine

The Supper Club: Greek Cuisine

The Supper Club’s next meeting will be Thursday, August 13 and will meet at the Pennyroyal Area Museum at 6pm.This month’s program welcomes Charlotte Kollias Smith who will be cooking special recipes of Greek heritage. Smith is a first generation German and second generation Greek loves all things to do with cooking and cocktails.

Her love of party and menu planning stems from her German mom, who was an amazing cook and made every meal a special occasion! Charlotte especially enjoys cooking foods from Greece~ particularly from the Kalamata region, from where her paternal grandparents (and the delicious olives) come. You can find Charlotte setting cheese on fire and toasting with Ouzo every January 3rd in memory of her dad. Kaly Orexi! Good appetite!

She will demonstrate traditional Greek dishes, and guests will have the opportunity to taste and experience the cuisine, as well as take home a recipe and any unique ingredients required to cook the dish at home.

The cost to attend this delicious program will be $10.00 per person. Dates for upcoming

Supper Club gatherings will be October 8 and December 10, 2026. All programs will be held at the Pennyroyal Area Museum at 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pennyroyal Area Museum or online in our Shopify store.

The Supper Club is designed to build community belonging. Sharing conversations over a meal is a great way to bring people together to share their culture, rituals, and traditions.

With compassion at heart and a journey with history, our goal is to build a community that understands and promotes cross-cultural dialogue with our neighbors.

To register for the Supper Club, visit us online in our Shopify store or call us at 270-887-4270.

Visit our Facebook event page for up-to-date information.

