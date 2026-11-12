MHHCC Supper Club: Holiday Sweet Sampler

The Supper Club: Holiday Sweet Sampler

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and the Human Rights Commission invite you to join The Supper Club: Inspiring Cultural & Culinary Conversations, an open group that explores the diversity and history of our community through food. The club is open to anyone who loves food, conversation, and learning about other cultures through commensality.

The Supper Club’s next and final meeting of 2026 will be held on Thursday, December 10 and will meet at the Pennyroyal Area Museum (217 E 9th Street) at 6pm. This month’s program features holiday sweet treats from various traditions. We will welcome back a few of our previous guest chefs from this year’s season to share a special dessert, and introduce new chefs to share traditional holiday sweets that are important to their families.

The cost to attend this delicious program will be $10.00 per person.

We will also announce the dates for our 2027 Supper Club schedule at this gathering and give guests the opportunity to purchase season tickets for next year.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pennyroyal Area Museum or online in our Shopify store.

The Supper Club is designed to build community belonging. Sharing conversations over a meal is a great way to bring people together to share their culture, rituals, and traditions. With compassion at heart and a journey with history, our goal is to build a community that understands and promotes cross-cultural dialogue with our neighbors.

To register for the Supper Club, visit us online in our Shopify store or call us at 270-887-4270. Visit our Facebook event page for up-to-date information.

