MHHCC Supper Club: Palm Springs

We are so excited to announce an EXTRA-SPECIAL Supper Club for September!

As we lead up to this year’s museum gala, we want to offer a special Supper Club inspired by the event. This year’s gala celebrates Hopkinsville-born artist Gant Gaither and his art, legacy, and life, of which he spent much of in Palm Springs, California.

This Supper Club will transport guests to mid-century Palm Springs, using recipes from “A Taste of Palm Springs” – submitted by some of the resort city’s most famous residents.

Since this is an add-on, this Supper Club is not included in the 2026 season ticket package.

Hope to see you there!

