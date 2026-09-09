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MHHCC Supper Club: Palm Springs

MHHCC Supper Club: Palm Springs

We are so excited to announce an EXTRA-SPECIAL Supper Club for September!

As we lead up to this year’s museum gala, we want to offer a special Supper Club inspired by the event. This year’s gala celebrates Hopkinsville-born artist Gant Gaither and his art, legacy, and life, of which he spent much of in Palm Springs, California.

This Supper Club will transport guests to mid-century Palm Springs, using recipes from “A Taste of Palm Springs” – submitted by some of the resort city’s most famous residents.

Since this is an add-on, this Supper Club is not included in the 2026 season ticket package.
Hope to see you there!

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4270
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org/
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
310 E. 9th Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4270
info@museumsofhopkinsville.org
http://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org