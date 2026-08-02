MHHCC Yearbook Day

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County is pulling all of its yearbooks out of storage for one Saturday full of school spirit.

Stop by the Pennyroyal Area Museum on Saturday, August 15 from 10am until 4pm to thumb through yearbooks from the following schools: Attucks High School, Bethel College, Christian County High School, Crofton School, Hopkinsville High School, Lacy School, Pembroke School, Sinking Fork School, South Christian School, and University Heights Academy.

The Museum will also have memorabilia from each school on display, and we invite people to bring items related to local education to donate to the museum’s collection.

For more information, visit our website or give us a call at 270-887-4270.

