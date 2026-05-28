Miles for Minds Community Walking Event
Miles for Minds Community Walking Event
The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital invites you to take part in a special one mile community walk supporting mental wellness and local mental health services.
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Registration: 8:00 AM
Walk Begins: 9:00 AM
Murray-Calloway County Hospital
803 Poplar Street • Murray, KY
Whether you walk as an individual, with your family, or as a business team, every step helps raise awareness and support for mental health in our community.
Registration Options:
• Individual — $25
• Family — $75 (up to 6 people)
• Business Team — $250 (up to 10 people)
Registration includes an event t-shirt!
Pre-register at: https://murrayhospital.networkforgood.com/.../101109...
Together, we can build a healthier, stronger community because no one should walk through mental health challenges alone.
A special thank you to our Presenting Sponsor, CFSB, for supporting this important event.
https://murrayhospital.networkforgood.com/events/101109-miles-for-minds?fbclid=IwY2xjawR9WoVleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFEdTU1TERoZTM1bUVMVEM3c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHpYpKCaZ_fNrlouq36B6CIilIlSLdMxtWOnEUfUQMfTdWuzlAFdTrtaAqB7X_aem_PiUDBBMuX3FNnIaC0kPYWQ