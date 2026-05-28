Miles for Minds Community Walking Event

The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital invites you to take part in a special one mile community walk supporting mental wellness and local mental health services.

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Registration: 8:00 AM

Walk Begins: 9:00 AM

Murray-Calloway County Hospital

803 Poplar Street • Murray, KY

Whether you walk as an individual, with your family, or as a business team, every step helps raise awareness and support for mental health in our community.

Registration Options:

• Individual — $25

• Family — $75 (up to 6 people)

• Business Team — $250 (up to 10 people)

Registration includes an event t-shirt!

Pre-register at: https://murrayhospital.networkforgood.com/.../101109...

Together, we can build a healthier, stronger community because no one should walk through mental health challenges alone.

A special thank you to our Presenting Sponsor, CFSB, for supporting this important event.

https://murrayhospital.networkforgood.com/events/101109-miles-for-minds?fbclid=IwY2xjawR9WoVleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFEdTU1TERoZTM1bUVMVEM3c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHpYpKCaZ_fNrlouq36B6CIilIlSLdMxtWOnEUfUQMfTdWuzlAFdTrtaAqB7X_aem_PiUDBBMuX3FNnIaC0kPYWQ

