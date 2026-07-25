Moonlight Ride Paducah

8:00 PM - Booths Open

• "Day-of" registration begins

• Live music begins

• Free ice cream

• Free watermelon

• Free crafts & activities

• Bike decoration and glow stick sales

10:00 PM - RIDE!!!

The 10-mile route may not be long enough to capture all the fun! Riding in the dark makes even an everyday route feel mysterious and new again. The heightened alertness created by the surrounding night sky makes riding feel more intense and can lead to an exciting adrenaline rush, even when pedaling at a leisurely pace. There's no chance of sunburn. The temperature usually cools after dark, which can improve energy and lead to surprisingly better performance. A well-illuminated bicycle at night is more eye-catching to a driver than a bicycle during the day.

Riders pedal at their own pace along marked city streets. People of all ages, sizes, and riding abilities on all kinds of bicycles love this ride! Kids with adults are welcome. Youth groups, poker clubs, date-night couples, neighborhood groups, sports teams, out-of-towners—anyone who wants their entertainment dollars to do double duty for a good cause will find that the Moonlight Bike Ride fosters a sense of unity, closeness, and adventure.

The ride starts and finishes at BikeWorld (809 Joe Clifton Dr). Bikes are required to have front and rear lights to legally be on the street after dark. Additional creative lighting of all kinds is encouraged. Helmets are required.

All proceeds from this memory-making ride benefit Paducah Cooperative Ministry (PCM). PCM assists those in need of housing and/or food. PCM provided groceries to an average of more than 400 food-insecure households and 404 low-income seniors each month in 2025. Additionally, PCM provides transitional housing for women, mothers, and their children in the ministry’s Fresh Start Village and works to assist anyone in a situation of homelessness.