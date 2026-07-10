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Movies in the Park - A Minecraft Movie

Movies in the Park - A Minecraft Movie

Movies in the Park is a family-friendly movie series. The movies are in Bob Noble Park on an inflatable screen set up in the grassy area near the Music Garden between the Noble Park Pool and Lake Gerry B. Montgomery.

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, snacks, and insect repellent.

Each movie starts at dusk, approximately 8 to 8:15 p.m. There is no charge to attend!

Bob Noble Park
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Paducah Parks & Rec Department
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
http://paducahky.gov/parks-recreation-department
Bob Noble Park
2801 Park Avenue
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-444-8508
http://paducahky.gov/noble-park