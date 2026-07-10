Movies in the Park - A Minecraft Movie
Movies in the Park - A Minecraft Movie
Movies in the Park is a family-friendly movie series. The movies are in Bob Noble Park on an inflatable screen set up in the grassy area near the Music Garden between the Noble Park Pool and Lake Gerry B. Montgomery.
Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, snacks, and insect repellent.
Each movie starts at dusk, approximately 8 to 8:15 p.m. There is no charge to attend!
Bob Noble Park
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Parks & Rec Department
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
Bob Noble Park
2801 Park AvenuePaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-444-8508