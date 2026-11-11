MSU Art & Design Annual Holiday Art Auction

The Murray State Department of Art & Design and University Galleries are pleased to host the 2026 Annual Holiday Art Auction in the Clara M. Eagle Gallery, located on the sixth floor of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Center on Murray State’s campus.

Original works of art in a wide variety of formats will be available for purchase through both silent and live auction during the evening. The works are donated by faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as local and regional artists.

Proceeds from the event go to support Murray State’s Department of Art & Design student scholarships.

Registration and the silent auction begin at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/MurrayStateArt

