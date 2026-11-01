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MSU Doggie Day Spa Event

MSU Doggie Day Spa Event

Murray State University’s VT/PV Club is hosting Doggie Day Spa on November 7th. We would love for everyone to attend! You will need to bring proof of Rabies vaccination (no invoices or tags). If the vaccine is new or previously expired, it must be updated 28 days before the event (10/8/26).

Carman Pavillion
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
http://murraystate.edu/
Carman Pavillion
2101 College Farm Road
Murray, Kentucky 42071
hschrader1@murraystate.edu