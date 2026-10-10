MSU Homecoming 2026

The Murray State University Office of Alumni Relations and the Murray State University Alumni Association can't wait to welcome you back to campus for Homecoming 2026!

From the parade to Tent City and special reunions to Racer Football, we are working in collaboration with Student Affairs, Racer Athletics and others to bring you the best weekend of the year! Note Saturday's new times for 2026 - Tent City will open at Noon.

Source: https://www.murraystate.edu/homecoming/index.aspx

