MSU Homecoming Parade
MSU Homecoming Parade
Line up along Main Street to watch the annual Homecoming Parade. The Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Can't make it home for the weekend? Feel like you are there! Stream the Homecoming parade live.
https://www.murraystate.edu/calendar/index.aspx#event-details/0640fc20-8f18-4130-aa10-b97dc137b3d5
All along Main Street
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
All along Main Street
Main StMurray, Kentucky 42071