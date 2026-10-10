MSU Homecoming Parade

Line up along Main Street to watch the annual Homecoming Parade. The Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Can't make it home for the weekend? Feel like you are there! Stream the Homecoming parade live.

https://www.murraystate.edu/calendar/index.aspx#event-details/0640fc20-8f18-4130-aa10-b97dc137b3d5

