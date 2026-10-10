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MSU Homecoming Parade

MSU Homecoming Parade

Line up along Main Street to watch the annual Homecoming Parade. The Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Can't make it home for the weekend? Feel like you are there! Stream the Homecoming parade live.

https://www.murraystate.edu/calendar/index.aspx#event-details/0640fc20-8f18-4130-aa10-b97dc137b3d5

All along Main Street
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
http://murraystate.edu/
All along Main Street
Main St
Murray, Kentucky 42071