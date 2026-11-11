MSU Renaissance Festival
MSU Renaissance Festival
Murray State University is holding its first annual Renaissance Festival Saturday November 14th from 10am to 2pm the SCA/Redewolfden has been asked to participate.
Set up will begin at 7am. Event begins at 10am.
We have been provided a large lawn area at the base of Hart hall.
Parking for attendants will be in the dorm area and close to where we are setting up.
Fighters will have a good size area for a demo, also plenty of room for A&S demos also.
Murray State University
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
Murray State University
15th and OliveMurray, Kentucky 42071