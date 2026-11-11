MSU Renaissance Festival

Murray State University is holding its first annual Renaissance Festival Saturday November 14th from 10am to 2pm the SCA/Redewolfden has been asked to participate.

Set up will begin at 7am. Event begins at 10am.

We have been provided a large lawn area at the base of Hart hall.

Parking for attendants will be in the dorm area and close to where we are setting up.

Fighters will have a good size area for a demo, also plenty of room for A&S demos also.

