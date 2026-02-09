Murray-Calloway County Need Line Empty Bowls 2026

Empty Bowls offers a simple meal of soups, breads and dessert offered in a handmade custom bowl provided through the efforts of the Murray Art Guild. Need Line partners with Murray Art Guild and the City Park to host the evening event on the deck of the Playhouse in the Park. Throughout the year, local residents gather at the Art Guild to fashion clay bowls which are then painted and fired by artisans at the Guild. Empty Bowl attendees receive not only a delicious meal but a bowl they can take home to enjoy. Many residents have built a collection of bowls over the years.

Need Line has been hosting Empty Bowls for several years.

Empty Bowls was originally started within the art community to provide a way to address food insecurity in a community and nationally began in 1990 in Michigan. Students at Murray State in the Home Economics and Art Department jointly held the first events in Murray. Later the Art Guild adopted the project which has grown into the current three-way partnership.

Empty Bowls Event takes place annually in on the Deck of the Playhouse in the Park. Tickets will go on sale a few weeks prior to the event. Any group or individuals that are interested in making bowls for the project should contact the Murray Art Guild.

For more information, please call Murray Calloway County Need Line at 270.753.6333.