Murray Central Park Trail of Treats

Froggy 103.7, the Murray-Calloway County Parks Department, and Ricky Garland present Trail of Treats!

This year’s safe trick-or-treating event will be held at Central Park in Murray on Saturday, October 31st from 5 pm to 7 pm, rain or shine.

This is a walkthrough event! Families can enter through the front of Central Park and make their way through the booths for free candy and treats! There will also be a children’s costume contest and lots of fun!

If you have a business or an organization that would like to sign-up and hand out candy, please contact the park office at 270-762-0325.

For more information, please visit murrayparks.org