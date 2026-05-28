Murray Downtown Farmers Market
Murray Downtown Farmers Market
The Downtown Farmers Market is the largest farmers market in the region, providing a location for farmers, crafter and artisan bakers to promote their products directly to the consumers at a reasonable price, save family farms and stimulate the local economy. During peak season (June-July) more than 60 vendors are set up down 5th & Maple Streets at this premiere Kentucky Proud certified market.
If you are in town on Saturday mornings (May-October), be sure to visit the court square to shop, socialize or walk through.
It will become your favorite morning tradition!
The Downtown Farmers Market is sponsored by The Murray Bank.
Murray Downtown Court Square
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Saturday: 07:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Downtown Farmers Market Murray, KY
2707599474
Murray Downtown Court Square
206 @ 4th StMurray, Kentucky 42071