Murray Downtown Farmers Market

The Downtown Farmers Market is the largest farmers market in the region, providing a location for farmers, crafter and artisan bakers to promote their products directly to the consumers at a reasonable price, save family farms and stimulate the local economy. During peak season (June-July) more than 60 vendors are set up down 5th & Maple Streets at this premiere Kentucky Proud certified market.

If you are in town on Saturday mornings (May-October), be sure to visit the court square to shop, socialize or walk through.

It will become your favorite morning tradition!

The Downtown Farmers Market is sponsored by The Murray Bank.

