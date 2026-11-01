Murray Holiday Open House

The most magical time of the year is just weeks away! Murray's 2026 Holiday Open House is November 6, 7, and 8th, and we can’t wait to celebrate the season with you!

Each store will set its own hours, promotions, and holiday specials, so check with your favorite local shops for their details. Mark your calendar, invite a friend, and get ready to shop local and enjoy a little holiday cheer! Stay tuned as we share more.

