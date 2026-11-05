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Murray Rotary Club's 46th Annual Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast

Murray Rotary Club's 46th Annual Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast

The Murray Rotary Club invites the community to the Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Murray Middle School Cafeteria from 7 to 10 am. All-you-can-eat breakfast for $10, $5 for children under 12, and free for veterans. Tickets are available at the door or from a Rotarian.

Murray Middle School
07:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Rotary Club of Murray, KY
Murray Middle School
801 Main Street
Murray, Kentucky