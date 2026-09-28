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Murray State Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament

Murray State Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament

Murray State Paddle Battle 🏓💙💛

The Murray State Paddle Battle is a fundraising pickleball tournament supporting the Murray State University Softball program. Players of all skill levels are invited to come compete, have fun, and support a great cause!

📅 October 2–4, 2026

📍 Murray, Kentucky

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Murray State Softball. Whether you’re playing, volunteering, sponsoring, or simply coming out to support, we’re excited to have you be part of the Paddle Battle!

Register here!

Rudolph Pickleball Complex
09:00 AM - 02:30 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.

Event Supported By

Murray State Racer Athletics
270-809-3000
http://www.GoRacers.com
Rudolph Pickleball Complex
801 Arcadia Circle
Murray, Kentucky