Murray State University Spring Graduation

Major renovations are expected to begin at the CFSB Center in mid-spring 2026. These renovations spark the first major enhancements to the CFSB Center since it opened in 1998. We are excited about the future of Murray State events hosted in the CFSB Center and look forward to revisiting Racer Arena as our commencement venue while the CFSB Center is undergoing renovations.

Racer Arena originally opened in 1954 and served as the primary home to Murray State Commencement Exercises until the opening of the CFSB Center in 1998.

