© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Murray State Visiting Writer Wes Blake

Murray State Visiting Writer Wes Blake

Please join the Department of English & Philosophy for a free, public reading of creative work by Appalachian author Wes Blake. Blake is the author of the prize-winning novella Pineville Trace, about a former revival preacher who escapes from prison in 1970s Kentucky, following a cat named Buffalo while confronting his past and seeking redemption, as well as the forthcoming essay collection Hazelgreen and Other Haunts.

Faculty Hall, Room 208
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
http://murraystate.edu/
Faculty Hall, Room 208
MSU Main Campus
Murray, Kentucky 42071