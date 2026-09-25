Murray State Visiting Writer Wes Blake
Murray State Visiting Writer Wes Blake
Please join the Department of English & Philosophy for a free, public reading of creative work by Appalachian author Wes Blake. Blake is the author of the prize-winning novella Pineville Trace, about a former revival preacher who escapes from prison in 1970s Kentucky, following a cat named Buffalo while confronting his past and seeking redemption, as well as the forthcoming essay collection Hazelgreen and Other Haunts.
Faculty Hall, Room 208
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Murray State University
(800) 272-4678
msu.admissions@murraystate.edu
Faculty Hall, Room 208
MSU Main CampusMurray, Kentucky 42071