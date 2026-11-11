Murray Veteran's Day Parade 2026
Murray Veteran's Day Parade 2026
Join Us as We Honor Our Veterans!
Let’s come together as a community to celebrate the brave men and women who have served our country!
The Veterans Day Parade is a wonderful opportunity to show our appreciation, wave our flags, and remind our veterans just how much their service and sacrifice mean to us.
Bring your family, friends, and patriotic spirit!
Let’s line the streets and give our heroes the recognition they deserve!
Downtown Murray
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
City of Murray
Downtown Murray
3rd StreetMurray, Kentucky 42071