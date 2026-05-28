Museums of Hopkinsville Quilt Packing and Storing

As we close our Quilt Show, we invite the community to the museum to learn all about quilt packing and proper storage techniques. Help us put our quilts away with Museum registrar Amber Selfe as she demonstrates best practices for storing these precious, historic textiles in this hands-on museum experience. Apply what you learn to your own quilts at home.

For more information, visit www.MuseumsofHopkinsville.org, contact the Museums at 270-887-4270, or visit us in person at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.

