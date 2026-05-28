Museums of Hopkinsville Quilt Packing and Storing
Museums of Hopkinsville Quilt Packing and Storing
As we close our Quilt Show, we invite the community to the museum to learn all about quilt packing and proper storage techniques. Help us put our quilts away with Museum registrar Amber Selfe as she demonstrates best practices for storing these precious, historic textiles in this hands-on museum experience. Apply what you learn to your own quilts at home.
For more information, visit www.MuseumsofHopkinsville.org, contact the Museums at 270-887-4270, or visit us in person at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4270
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
310 E. 9th StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4270
info@museumsofhopkinsville.org