Noble Park 100 Celebration

Bob Noble Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026. The Noble Park 100 initiative focuses on recognizing the park’s history, celebrating the memories created there, and inspiring continued improvements and care for the future.

The Noble Park 100 four-day celebration will be held July 30 through August 2 featuring movies in the park, concerts, recreation and kids’ activities, a history talk, a pop-up farmers’ market, and discounted admission to the Noble Park Pool.

For more info, visit our website or call our offices