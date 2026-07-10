Noble Park Summer Music Series - featuring Kane Hulen

The Parks & Recreation Department holds a summer music series at Noble Park with live music at the Noble Park Amphitheatre on Fridays beginning at 5:30 p.m. Each event is approximately two hours long. Some evenings will have one performer for the two-hour block while other evenings will feature two performers.

Parking is available by Shelter #9 (across roadway from amphitheatre) and the Noble Park Pool. Sit on the steps of the amphitheatre or bring a blanket or lawn chairs.