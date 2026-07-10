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Noble Park Summer Music Series - Sam Lynn

Noble Park Summer Music Series - Sam Lynn

The Parks & Recreation Department holds a summer music series at Noble Park with live music at the Noble Park Amphitheatre on Fridays beginning at 5:30 p.m. Each event is approximately two hours long. Some evenings will have one performer for the two-hour block while other evenings will feature two performers.

Parking is available by Shelter #9 (across roadway from amphitheatre) and the Noble Park Pool. Sit on the steps of the amphitheatre or bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

Noble Park Amphitheatre
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Paducah Parks & Rec Department
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
http://paducahky.gov/parks-recreation-department

Artist Group Info

Sam Lynn
Noble Park Amphitheatre
2801 Park Ave
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 444-8508