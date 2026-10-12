NOW is the Time: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Panel Discussion
NOW is the Time: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Panel Discussion
West Kentucky NOW presents "NOW is the Time: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Panel Discussion" on Thursday, October 22, from 5 to 7 pm in Community Room A of the Calloway County Library.
Join West KY NOW and their panel members to understand what support looks like for domestic violence survivors and their families:
- Listen without judging
- Showing you care by validating their feelings
- Encouraging and uplifting
- Offering help in small ways
Panelists:
- Mary E. Foley, PsyD (Executive Director of Merryman House)
- Jessica Foust (Executive Director of CASA by the Lakes)
- Emily Wicker (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, or SANE)
Lauren Hines, facilitator, will help guide the group through discussions and public questions.
Calloway County Public Library
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org