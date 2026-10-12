West Kentucky NOW presents "NOW is the Time: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Panel Discussion" on Thursday, October 22, from 5 to 7 pm in Community Room A of the Calloway County Library.

Join West KY NOW and their panel members to understand what support looks like for domestic violence survivors and their families:

- Listen without judging

- Showing you care by validating their feelings

- Encouraging and uplifting

- Offering help in small ways

Panelists:

- Mary E. Foley, PsyD (Executive Director of Merryman House)

- Jessica Foust (Executive Director of CASA by the Lakes)

- Emily Wicker (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, or SANE)

Lauren Hines, facilitator, will help guide the group through discussions and public questions.