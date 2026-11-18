Celebrate Christmas with the City of Dawson Springs! Join us at 2:00 pm for an old-fashioned Christmas Parade along with a Jingle Mingle event brought to you by the Hopkins Co. Regional Chamber of Commerce from 1:00 – 5:00 pm. Then cap off your afternoon off with the official Dawson Springs Tree Light Ceremony at 5:00 pm in Veterans Park.

Prizes for Best Decorated:

Horse-Drawn Float

Horse-Drawn Carriage or Wagon

Pony Cart or Wagon

Staging and hitching areas are located at the Trail Town Agricultural Activities Complex at 223 Eddie Beshear Drive and the old American Legion parking lot. Meet at the Trover Clinic parking lot by 1:45 pm for judging.