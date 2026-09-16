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Paducah - Goodwill Opportunity Center Community Partner Day

Paducah - Goodwill Opportunity Center Community Partner Day

The Paducah - Goodwill Opportunity Center Community Partner Day is a free event for the community inviting employers, community resources (housing, health, etc.), and other non-profit organizations to join in setting up tables to provide information to visiting community members. Lunch is provided for those who attend! All are welcome!

Paducah - Goodwill Opportunity Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Goodwill Kentucky
2709947376
KAITLYN.WILSON@GOODWILLKY.ORG
https://goodwillky.org/

Artist Group Info

KAITLYN.WILSON@GOODWILLKY.ORG
Paducah - Goodwill Opportunity Center
1601 Broadway Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
2709947376
KAITLYN.WILSON@GOODWILLKY.ORG