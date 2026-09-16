Paducah - Goodwill Opportunity Center Community Partner Day
Paducah - Goodwill Opportunity Center Community Partner Day
The Paducah - Goodwill Opportunity Center Community Partner Day is a free event for the community inviting employers, community resources (housing, health, etc.), and other non-profit organizations to join in setting up tables to provide information to visiting community members. Lunch is provided for those who attend! All are welcome!
Paducah - Goodwill Opportunity Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Goodwill Kentucky
2709947376
KAITLYN.WILSON@GOODWILLKY.ORG
Artist Group Info
KAITLYN.WILSON@GOODWILLKY.ORG
Paducah - Goodwill Opportunity Center
1601 Broadway StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
2709947376
KAITLYN.WILSON@GOODWILLKY.ORG