Paducah Independence Day Celebration 2026

Celebrate America's 250th birthday right in the heart of historic downtown, along the confluence of the Tennessee and Ohio Rivers. Join us Saturday, July 4 for a full day of live music, delicious food, free Ferris wheel rides, and a spectacular fireworks finale you won't want to miss.

Enjoy expanded hours for food vendors, live entertainment, and activities from noon until the fireworks show.

Ride the Ferris WheelTake in the views from the free Ferris wheel, available from 1 - 9 p.m. in the parking lot in the 100 block of Jefferson Street.

Savor the FlavorMobile food vendors will be serving up delicious options along Jefferson Street between Water Street and 2nd Street from noon to 9 p.m.

Live Music All DayThe fun kicks off at 1 p.m. across two stages - Wilson Stage on the riverfront and the Riverfront Plaza Stage, located in the parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Water Street.

1:00 p.m. - Jack Martin & Co. | Wilson Stage

2:00 p.m. - The BLOOM Initiative | Wilson Stage

3:00 p.m. - Sam Lynn | Wilson Stage

4:00 p.m. - Lew Jetton | Wilson Stage

5:00 p.m. - Lost Stars | Riverfront Plaza Stage

6:30 p.m. - Cody Bradley | Riverfront Plaza Stage

8:30 p.m. - Paducah Community Band | Wilson Stage

Stay Cool in The Home of Dippin' DotsTo celebrate America's 250th birthday, the Paducah Visitors Bureau will be giving away FREE Dippin' Dots starting at 6 PM! Cool off with a classic, yummy treat at 128 Broadway while you enjoy the rest of Downtown Paducah. First come, first served while supplies last.

Fireworks Over the RiverCap off the evening with a breathtaking 20-minute fireworks display, choreographed to music and launched from a barge on the Ohio River at 9:15 p.m. Find your perfect viewing spot along the riverfront near Wilson Stage, at Schultz Park, or at the Transient Boat Dock.

Please note: If severe weather affects the scheduled fireworks, the show will be delayed until conditions clear or rescheduled for Sunday, July 5.

