Paducah Park Night Out
Paducah Park Night Out
Paducah Parks & Recreation hosts Park Night Out events in partnership with Early Learning Nation Collective and the McCracken County Public Library for families and people of all ages to gather and enjoy an evening in a park. Expect a variety of activities ranging from arts & crafts and sports.
Park Night Out is free and guests can attend anytime between 5 and 7 p.m.
Albert Jones Park
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
City of Paducah Parks & Rec
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
Albert Jones Park
836 Joe Bryan DrivePaducah, Kentucky