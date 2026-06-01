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Paducah Parks and Recreation Flag Day Celebration

Paducah Parks and Recreation Flag Day Celebration

Start your day with community, patriotism, and family fun as we come together to honor the American flag at the City of Paducah, KY Flag Day Celebration. Bring your family, bring your friends, and bring your community spirit! Whether you’re young or young at heart, there’s something for everyone as we celebrate this meaningful day together.

Come show your red, white, and blue pride — we can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Vietnam Veteran Memorial
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Paducah Parks & Rec Department
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
http://paducahky.gov/parks-recreation-department
Vietnam Veteran Memorial
Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza
Paducah, Kentucky