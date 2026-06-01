Paducah Pride United Together's 3rd Annual Paducah Pride Festival

BIG PRIDE NEWS, PADUCAH!

Paducah Pride United Together Inc. is thrilled to announce that our 3rd Annual Paducah Pride Festival will once again be held at the Paducah–McCracken County Convention & Expo Hall!

We cannot wait to fill the halls with incredible vendors, artisans, and nonprofit organizations that help make our community stronger, more visible, and more united than ever!

Festival Hours:

Doors open at 10:30 AM and the celebration continues until 7:00 PM

Live Performances:

12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Pride Pageant (New Time This Year!):

We’re switching things up! Our pageant will take place in the late afternoon from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

21+ After Party:

Join us for the official after party at 1857 Cocktail Bar Event Center in downtown Paducah!

8:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Interested in Being a Vendor?

Please submit the vendor application using the link below:

https://form.jotform.com/260084467972163

Interested in the Pride Pageant?

Please contact us at:

paducahprideentertainers@gmail.com

Interested in Sponsorship Opportunities?

Please contact us at:

paducahkypride@gmail.com

Hotel Accommodations:

Hotel rooms will be available for purchase. For reservation needs, please contact:

Paducahkypride@gmail.com

More details will be added at a later date. Please be patient with us as plans continue to evolve and details may change weekly. Thank you for your continued support!

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