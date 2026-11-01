Paducah Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille

The 2026 Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille will begin around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11 at the Vietnam Veterans Monument in Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza. There will be a short ceremony which includes the playing of Reveille and the raising of the flag at sunrise, 6:29 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be provided after the ceremony. Parking is available around Dolly McNutt Plaza. Washington Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed for the event.