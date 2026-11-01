Paducah Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille
Paducah Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille
The 2026 Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille will begin around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11 at the Vietnam Veterans Monument in Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza. There will be a short ceremony which includes the playing of Reveille and the raising of the flag at sunrise, 6:29 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be provided after the ceremony. Parking is available around Dolly McNutt Plaza. Washington Street between 5th and 6th Streets will be closed for the event.
Vietnam Veteran Memorial
06:15 AM - 07:00 AM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
City of Paducah
Vietnam Veteran Memorial
Dolly McNutt Memorial PlazaPaducah, Kentucky