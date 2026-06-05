Papa Fest: Foam Party

JOIN US on June 11th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM for a family-friendly foam party celebrating families and their dads!

June 11th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Christian County Health Department

1700 Canton Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Join us for water games, a foam party, healthcare resources, and giveaways!

Register online at https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLScKPMeFwJS…/viewform… or call (270) 887-4160 Ext. 132 to let us know you’re coming!

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

