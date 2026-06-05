Papa Fest: Foam Party
Papa Fest: Foam Party
JOIN US on June 11th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM for a family-friendly foam party celebrating families and their dads!
June 11th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM
Christian County Health Department
1700 Canton Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Join us for water games, a foam party, healthcare resources, and giveaways!
Register online at https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLScKPMeFwJS…/viewform… or call (270) 887-4160 Ext. 132 to let us know you’re coming!
We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Christian County Health Department
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Health Department
270-887-4160
Christian County Health Department
1700 Canton StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky
270-887-4160