Paris Academy for the Arts Kid's Art Club: Parent's Night Out

Your children will love our new Kid’s Art Club! Each Friday will bring something new & exciting and they will have a fun new project to share with you each week including painting, crafts, sketching and more! If your child is an aspiring artist, or just needs some fun and to get out of the house each week while parents get a break too, this kid’s club is for them! They will make friends, have fun, create lasting memories AND learn new skills.

Cost: $20 per night

When: Fridays from 6pm-8:30pm starting August 16th. Kids can bring their own water bottles & snacks, but please keep them nut free in case of allergies.

Where: Paris Academy for the Arts | 402 Lee Street, Paris, TN

If you have any questions, please email parisacademyforthearts@gmail.com or call (731) 642-3411

