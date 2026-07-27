© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WKMS main transmitter is currently offline due to power outage. If you live in the affected areas, you can listen here at wkms.org (see the play buttons above). Our apologies as we work to restore service as quickly as possible.

PCM Fundraiser: A Celebration of the Music of Nirvana

PCM Fundraiser: A Celebration of the Music of Nirvana

3 sets of musicians celebrate the music of Nirvana. Proceeds go to Paducah Cooperative Ministries. Good food,
Good music, good times.
Come help raise money for Paducah Cooperative Ministries. Saturday September 19th at 8pm

Paducah Beer Werks
$10
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Paducah Beer Werks

Artist Group Info

Ronnie McCoy
Paducah Beer Werks
301 N. 4th Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 933-1265
https://paducahbeerwerks.com/