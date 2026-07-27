PCM Fundraiser: A Celebration of the Music of Nirvana
PCM Fundraiser: A Celebration of the Music of Nirvana
3 sets of musicians celebrate the music of Nirvana. Proceeds go to Paducah Cooperative Ministries. Good food,
Good music, good times.
Come help raise money for Paducah Cooperative Ministries. Saturday September 19th at 8pm
Paducah Beer Werks
$10
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Beer Werks
Artist Group Info
Ronnie McCoy
Paducah Beer Werks
301 N. 4th StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 933-1265