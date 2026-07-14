Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Bingo & Buffet
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Bingo & Buffet
Lunch buffet + bingo happening every Wednesday from 11-3!
Buffet starts at 11
Bingo at 12:30 (lasts about an hour)
Free lunch certificate raffles just for playing
No need to play to enjoy the buffet…
but it definitely makes it more fun
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
2707973421
haley.joseph@ky.gov
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
20781 Pennyrile Lodge RoadDawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
2707973421
haley.joseph@ky.gov