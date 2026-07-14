© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Bingo & Buffet

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Bingo & Buffet

Lunch buffet + bingo happening every Wednesday from 11-3!

Buffet starts at 11
Bingo at 12:30 (lasts about an hour)
Free lunch certificate raffles just for playing
No need to play to enjoy the buffet…
but it definitely makes it more fun

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
2707973421
haley.joseph@ky.gov
https://parks.ky.gov/dawson-springs/events/events/pennyrile-forest-photography-weekend
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road
Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
2707973421
haley.joseph@ky.gov
https://parks.ky.gov/dawson-springs/events/events/pennyrile-forest-photography-weekend