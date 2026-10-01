Pennyroyal Area Museum Tree Week Tour

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and the Christian County Master Gardeners invite you to take an evening stroll in Riverside Cemetery on Friday, October 17 at 4pm. The tour will feature identification of trees, discussion of symbolism on historic tombstones, and stories of the lives of people laid to rest in the cemetery.

This Tree Week Tour is offered as part of the Urban Forest Initiative, a collaborative group of University of Kentucky and Kentucky community stakeholders whose purpose is to promote and protect the urban tree canopy on the UK campus and throughout the region. The group strives to raise awareness of the ecological, social, and economic benefits provided by urban trees.

The tour will gather at the Latham Mausoleum straight in from the main entrance to Riverside Cemetery. The tour will last approximately 90 minutes and cover less than one mile. Registration is encouraged. Tickets are $10 per person and FREE for Museum Members. Purchase tickets online through Zeffy or in person at the Pennyroyal Area Museum.

*Interested in becoming a Museum Member? Memberships start at $25.00 per year and come with a list of benefits. For more information, visit https://www.museumsofhopkinsville.org/membership/

The Pennyroyal Area Museum is located at 217 East 9th Street and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

