Pennyroyal Arts Council Fall Mural Camp

Turn your Fall Break into a lasting masterpiece!

Join the Pennyroyal Arts Council’s Fall Mural Art Camp! Students in grades 5–12 will work with a professional artist to design and paint a mural in Downtown Hopkinsville.

Spots are limited to ensure hands-on instruction!

Register today: https://www.pennyroyalarts.org/youth-art-camps

Dates: Oct 5–9, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Daily

Downtown Hopkinsville (Check-in details provided upon registration)

Grades: 5th–12th

