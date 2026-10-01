Pennyroyal Arts Council Fall Mural Camp
Pennyroyal Arts Council Fall Mural Camp
Turn your Fall Break into a lasting masterpiece!
Join the Pennyroyal Arts Council’s Fall Mural Art Camp! Students in grades 5–12 will work with a professional artist to design and paint a mural in Downtown Hopkinsville.
Spots are limited to ensure hands-on instruction!
Register today: https://www.pennyroyalarts.org/youth-art-camps
Dates: Oct 5–9, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Daily
Downtown Hopkinsville (Check-in details provided upon registration)
Grades: 5th–12th
Alhambra Theatre
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Oct 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Pennyroyal Arts Council
270-887-4295
Alhambra Theatre
507 S. Main StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4295
margaret.prim@pennyroyalarts.org