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PHA Workshop: Conflict Resolution and Healthy Communication

PHA Workshop: Conflict Resolution and Healthy Communication

Session 4 of the Collaboration Project with Paducah Housing Authority

Objectives

  • Apply de-escalation strategies and "I-statements" during interpersonal disputes.
  • Navigate common tenant-landlord and neighbor conflicts constructively.
  • Understand lease rights, noise regulations, and formal grievance processes.

Key Concepts

  • Communication Styles: Passive, aggressive, passive-aggressive, vs. assertive communication.
  • Neighbor Relations: Addressing shared wall noise, shared laundry spaces, and parking disputes before involving management.
  • Landlord Communication: Documenting agreements in writing (emails, written letters) rather than relying solely on verbal conversations.
  • De-escalation Steps: Active listening, acknowledging perspectives, cooling-off periods, and focusing on solvable behaviors rather than personal attacks.

McCracken County Public Library
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/