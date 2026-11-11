PHA Workshop: Conflict Resolution and Healthy Communication
PHA Workshop: Conflict Resolution and Healthy Communication
Session 4 of the Collaboration Project with Paducah Housing Authority
Objectives
- Apply de-escalation strategies and "I-statements" during interpersonal disputes.
- Navigate common tenant-landlord and neighbor conflicts constructively.
- Understand lease rights, noise regulations, and formal grievance processes.
Key Concepts
- Communication Styles: Passive, aggressive, passive-aggressive, vs. assertive communication.
- Neighbor Relations: Addressing shared wall noise, shared laundry spaces, and parking disputes before involving management.
- Landlord Communication: Documenting agreements in writing (emails, written letters) rather than relying solely on verbal conversations.
- De-escalation Steps: Active listening, acknowledging perspectives, cooling-off periods, and focusing on solvable behaviors rather than personal attacks.
McCracken County Public Library
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net