PHA Workshop: Navigating Subsidized Housing and Applications
PHA Workshop: Navigating Subsidized Housing and Applications
Series 1 of 6 in a collaboration workshop with Paducah Housing Authority
Objectives
- Understand the core distinctions between Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) and Public Housing.
- Gather required documentation and complete standard application packets accurately.
- Learn how waiting lists, priority preferences, and annual recertifications work.
Key Concepts
- Section 8 (Housing Choice Voucher): Tenant-based assistance where the voucher moves with the tenant to any private rental that accepts it and meets HUD payment standards.
- Public Housing: Project-based housing owned and operated directly by the local Public Housing Authority (PHA); subsidy is tied directly to the unit.
- Income & Rent Calculation: General rule of paying roughly 30% of adjusted gross income toward rent and utilities.
- Required Documentation Checklist: State IDs/birth certificates, Social Security cards, verification of income (pay stubs, benefits award letters), and banking statements.
McCracken County Public Library
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net