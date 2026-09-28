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PHA Workshop: Navigating Subsidized Housing and Applications

PHA Workshop: Navigating Subsidized Housing and Applications

Series 1 of 6 in a collaboration workshop with Paducah Housing Authority

Objectives

  • Understand the core distinctions between Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) and Public Housing.
  • Gather required documentation and complete standard application packets accurately.
  • Learn how waiting lists, priority preferences, and annual recertifications work.

Key Concepts

  • Section 8 (Housing Choice Voucher): Tenant-based assistance where the voucher moves with the tenant to any private rental that accepts it and meets HUD payment standards.
  • Public Housing: Project-based housing owned and operated directly by the local Public Housing Authority (PHA); subsidy is tied directly to the unit.
  • Income & Rent Calculation: General rule of paying roughly 30% of adjusted gross income toward rent and utilities.
  • Required Documentation Checklist: State IDs/birth certificates, Social Security cards, verification of income (pay stubs, benefits award letters), and banking statements.
McCracken County Public Library
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library
555 Washington Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42003
(270) 442-2510 ext. 10
mclib@mclib.net
http://www.mclib.net/